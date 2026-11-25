Now that the 2026 midterms are in the rearview mirror, the 2028 campaign cycle is almost upon us. If past is prologue, we should expect the first of what will be many 2028 Democratic presidential campaigns to launch within just a couple of months.

But we don’t have to wait until then to know which issues are most likely to drive the 2028 campaign conversation. The top Democratic hopefuls are already positioning themselves on core issues likely to dominate the debate.

Back in September, Todd Beeton explored how the 2028 Democratic contenders stand on the issues of military aid to Israel and Medicare for All.

Yesterday, he dove into what positions some of those same Democratic leaders have laid out on AI tech regulation and the proliferation of data centers.

Wishing you all a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow! We will be back in your inbox on Sunday with our Week in Wins, exploring all the things we are grateful for this week!