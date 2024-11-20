As Donald Trump has unveiled his cabinet picks over the past week or so, each has appeared more deplorable than the last. Kinda makes us want to shout “told ya so!”

But it’s not simply that Trump’s picks are unqualified for the positions he seeks to nominate them for. These picks, from Matt Gaetz at Justice to Pete Hegseth at Defense to Tulsi Gabbard at the Office of National Intelligence, are actually dangerous and highlight just how much contempt Trump has for our government institutions.

In tomorrow’s piece, writer

will take a look at Trump’s most egregious picks and break down why they shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a position in government.

And in case you missed it yesterday,

amplified and analyzed Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s latest warnings about Donald Trump’s brand of fascism unfolding in real-time in front of our eyes. You can read it below: