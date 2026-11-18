In the wake of Democrats’ historic election victories, how aggressively should the new majority pursue investigations into the crimes of the Trump administration and its congressional and corporate enablers?

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA)—the incoming Chair of the House Oversight Committee—has left no doubt where he stands on the question. As Garcia wrote on social media to no one in particular once Democrats secured their new House majority on November 3rd: “Lawyer up.”

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton will dig into which Trump officials Garcia has already indicated are his top oversight targets for the new Congress, and who else ought to be lawyering up come January.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Jay Kuo interviewed China-U.S. relations observer Kaiser Y Kuo (his brother!) about China’s looming presence over some of the most crucial stories in the news: the AI technology race amid the Jensen Huang Nvidia scandal; the global wrangling over oil supplies as the Iran war rages on; and Donald Trump’s upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin and President Xi.