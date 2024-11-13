As we continue to work through the results of last week’s election, and as the dust settles and the remaining votes are counted, the doom and gloom hand-wringing about the Democratic Party’s future continues ad nauseam. But is it a tad overblown?
Pundits exaggerate? Democrats self-flagellate? Ya don’t say!
In tomorrow’s piece,will take a deeper dive into what really happened in last week’s election. He’ll discuss how close it actually was based on historical comparisons, what really drove that narrow loss, what we should be talking about to fix things, and how Democrats are surprisingly well-positioned for a strong showing in 2026. We all could use some perspective and a good pep talk!
The Big Picture is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And in case you missed it yesterday,looked at the bright spots in last Tuesday’s election including a lot of strong down-ballot and progressive policy victories. You can read it below.
Looking forward to your analysis of the bright spots from last week's election. Be sure to mention the wonderful result in Washington State, where voters rejected, by a large margin, an effort to repeal the state's carbon tax and invest program. I've been a climate activist (as a professional and volunteer) for decades; this was the most encouraging vote I've seen in my lifetime. Other states should enact the same program.
https://www.governing.com/resilience/washington-voters-say-yes-to-taxing-carbon-emissions?utm_campaign=Newsletter%20-%20GOV%20-%20Daily&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_Oel8HFDbpqAywFNZ3AB4h9yJsUz4UtUhr1Fs_f3XQRbO7L2FpMKY2DN-D148iZdAR7ZieLB-rXorCBrgPf834sKUtLQ&_hsmi=333287918&utm_content=333287918&utm_source=hs_email
Will the country survive as a democracy between now & then?