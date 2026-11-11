It’s been just over a week since Democrats’ historic midterm rout, and already many Democrats are signaling how they intend to deliver on the mandate voters handed them last Tuesday.

If last week’s elections hinged on one issue, it was affordability. Democrats across the spectrum have proposed real plans to address the cost of living crisis that fueled their historic wins.

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton will dive into how Democrats are already planting their flags in the sand for economic populist policies, mindful that Trump’s failure to deliver relief to the American people led to Tuesday’s result. Who is leading the charge? And how likely are they to actually deliver on these promises when the new class takes office next year?

And in case you missed it yesterday, Jay Kuo wrote about Donald Trump’s decision to elevate Stephen Miller to the role of White House Chief of Staff. On one hand, this move demonstrates that Trump has no interest in moderating in the wake of last week’s historic elections. On the other, Miller has already held incredible sway in the White House even without the title. Will it just be business as usual for Trump and his team or does the replacement of Wiles with Miller signal an escalation in Trump’s brand of political warfare?

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