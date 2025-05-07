The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather.B's avatar
Heather.B
2hEdited

Trump knows people are not better off now than they were before he took Office.

He just wants people to believe they are better off now. He has created a fantasy world for those who fall for his lies.

His followers are easily gaslighted. MAGAs need to hate others, so he gives them targets.

But in reality Americans are 20% poorer due to Trump’s polices. He did that in 100 days! He is ruining the great economy that Joe Biden left us!

I noticed they stopped asking if we were better off than 4 years ago... 🤔

In 100 days Trump destroyed our leadership of the free world. Brought fascism to America. Caused several constitutional crisis. Broken dozens of laws. Made us less safe. A corrupt broken administration.

I am proud to wear this "Don't blame me, I voted for her" t-shirt everywhere I go 👇

https://libtees.dashery.com/products/74030236-dont-blame-me-i-voted-for-harris

Like half of america that did not vote for Trump we have to pay the price for the stupidity of others!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kenneth Hines's avatar
Kenneth Hines
2h

“Tax breaks for the rich” is hiding behind “the Government is corrupt and wasteful”. We Progressives are missing the point. We, collectively, gave them those tax breaks and we need to take them back. They were supposed to “trickle down” but they didn’t, they can’t and they won’t. We need to take them back. We need to modernize and improve the IRS to stop the cheats and correct the problems that rich people (like our Congressionals) seem to capitalize on. What are we afraid of? That the rich people will quit? That they will leave and take their money with them? That they will quit paying taxes and move to the islands where they hide their money? They won’t. They can’t. They will pay their fair share but not until we make them, complaining all the while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture