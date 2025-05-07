As Donald Trump’s approval ratings continue their slide, one bloc of voters, whose shift against Trump has been the most dramatic, is the very one that helped propel him to victory last year: low-information voters.
The 2024 electorate was split by information consumption; the more news a voter absorbed, the more likely they were to support Kamala Harris. Conversely, the less news a voter took in, the more likely they were to be a Trump supporter.
In tomorrow’s piece,will explore why these low-information voters have turned so quickly and so decisively against the guy they supported for president just six months ago.
And in case you missed it, on Monday, Todd broke down the three competing visions of leadership Democrats are advancing to reboot the party ahead of 2026 and 2028: The Messengers, The Fighters, and The Reformers. Which vision will prevail?
And yesterdaylooked into Republicans’ emerging plan to cut Medicaid funding and why it might just be too much for some Republicans to swallow.
Trump knows people are not better off now than they were before he took Office.
He just wants people to believe they are better off now. He has created a fantasy world for those who fall for his lies.
His followers are easily gaslighted. MAGAs need to hate others, so he gives them targets.
But in reality Americans are 20% poorer due to Trump’s polices. He did that in 100 days! He is ruining the great economy that Joe Biden left us!
I noticed they stopped asking if we were better off than 4 years ago... 🤔
In 100 days Trump destroyed our leadership of the free world. Brought fascism to America. Caused several constitutional crisis. Broken dozens of laws. Made us less safe. A corrupt broken administration.
I am proud to wear this "Don't blame me, I voted for her" t-shirt everywhere I go 👇
https://libtees.dashery.com/products/74030236-dont-blame-me-i-voted-for-harris
Like half of america that did not vote for Trump we have to pay the price for the stupidity of others!
“Tax breaks for the rich” is hiding behind “the Government is corrupt and wasteful”. We Progressives are missing the point. We, collectively, gave them those tax breaks and we need to take them back. They were supposed to “trickle down” but they didn’t, they can’t and they won’t. We need to take them back. We need to modernize and improve the IRS to stop the cheats and correct the problems that rich people (like our Congressionals) seem to capitalize on. What are we afraid of? That the rich people will quit? That they will leave and take their money with them? That they will quit paying taxes and move to the islands where they hide their money? They won’t. They can’t. They will pay their fair share but not until we make them, complaining all the while.