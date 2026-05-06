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never2old2resist's avatar
never2old2resist
6h

I worked as a clerk at the local election in southern Indiana. People showing up to vote was abysmal. I worked from 6am until 6pm and only about 94 people came to vote. I would be interested to hear what the percentage of population voting was for the entire state. I'm willing to bet that it was extremely low. People in Indiana are sick of Trump and most have decided to just stay home.

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Tim Tucci's avatar
Tim Tucci
6h

I hate to be “that guy” but is it more possible that the Republican voters in Indiana are that “dead ender” or that the primary voting process has been compromised?

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