Last night, Republican voters in Indiana went to the polls and sent an unmistakable message: Donald Trump is still very much the king—and queen—maker in the Republican Party.

Last year, after the Indiana state senate refused to go along with Trump’s call for a mid-decade redistricting scheme, Trump set about exacting revenge by targeting Republicans who stood against the plan with primary challenges. And last night, at least five out of the seven Republican state senators he targeted for defeat went down.

As Trump’s approval nationally plummets, this result is a stark reminder of the influence he still wields within the Republican Party. In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton takes a look at the implications of Trump’s success in Indiana on the ongoing redistricting wars as well as the midterm elections ahead.

In case you missed it, on Monday, Gloria Horton-Young broke down the real reason Project 2025 doesn’t contain a chapter on reforming the Supreme Court. The conservative blueprint touches on every single aspect of the federal government, but somehow spares the Court, and the reason is chilling. As Gloria notes, once you look closely, that omission looks less like an accident and more like a confession.

And yesterday, Jay Kuo looked back at the roots of the Supreme Court’s recent Callais decision, which gutted the Voting Rights Act. As Jay notes, this ruling is the culmination of a four-decade project by John Roberts going back to his time in the Reagan administration.