For weeks now, Donald Trump has been in a Manhattan courtroom on trial for a criminal scheme to falsify business records to cover up hush money payments to Stormy Daniels in order to corruptly win the 2016 election. Yesterday, both sides gave their closing arguments and now the jury has begun its deliberations.

will take a look at what happens next in this historic case. Whether the jury comes back with a swift conviction or there are holdouts that lead to a hung jury, what is next for the former president and what might it mean for the election?

And in case you missed it yesterday, we reshared our most popular piece since launching The Big Picture, “Trump’s Brain Is Not OK.” Our interview with psychologist John Gartner, who has been raising the alarm about Donald Trump’s severe mental decline, is more relevant than ever after a long weekend that saw Donald slur his way through a campaign speech, make deranged claims on Truth Social, and salute a bagpipe version of Amazing Grace at a Nascar race. You can read this essential piece here.