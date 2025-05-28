We all know Donald Trump longs to be a dictator like his idol Vladimir Putin. And over the past several months, whether through his bullying tactics, his over-reliance on executive orders, or his unilaterally declared trade wars, he has fooled many Americans with his “strong man” act.

But increasingly, Trump’s words and deeds are exposing just how weak a leader he really is. And the American people are beginning to catch on.

In tomorrow’s piece,

explores the unraveling of Trump’s “alpha” facade to reveal the “beta” president he’s been all along.

And in case you missed it, yesterday

asked an important question: If the arrests by ICE agents are perfectly acceptable and above board, why are they hiding their identities behind masks?