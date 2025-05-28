The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Brown's avatar
Douglas Brown
9h

There is a new acronym among Wall Street investors - TACO. It stands for “Trump always chickens out.“ His desire to be a dictator derives from his infantile need to be entirely secure and invulnerable from criticism or attack. That need does not inhere to a strong person or personality, but to a profoundly weak or even damaged one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
10h

Just like professional wrestling t has always been a fake. And always will be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture