The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynne Burt-Jenkins's avatar
Lynne Burt-Jenkins
6h

The present SCOTUS continues its relentless assaults on American values. They are disgustingly ANTI-American!

Reply
Share
t4Ms's avatar
t4Ms
4h

🤯

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture