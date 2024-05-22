You’ve probably thought it. “How is this election even close?” With Biden’s economy surging, inflation easing and unemployment at record lows, even as Trump spends weeks falling asleep in a courtroom as the defendant who made hush money payments to a porn star and stands accused of falsifying business records in order to help steal an election, it’s difficult for many to understand how Trump even has a chance at returning to the White House.

And the answer may be as simple as one word: vibes. In tomorrow’s piece, writer

explores the vibes theory of politics and how Donald Trump is benefiting from the support of people whose vote is increasingly driven by beliefs and feeling devoid of any facts to back them up.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Georgetown History Professor

is raising the alarm about Project 2025, a right-wing authoritarian blueprint for a second Trump term. What are the pillars of this anti-democratic movement and how can we fight back against it? Read our eye-opening conversation with Zimmer below.