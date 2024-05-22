You’ve probably thought it. “How is this election even close?” With Biden’s economy surging, inflation easing and unemployment at record lows, even as Trump spends weeks falling asleep in a courtroom as the defendant who made hush money payments to a porn star and stands accused of falsifying business records in order to help steal an election, it’s difficult for many to understand how Trump even has a chance at returning to the White House.
And the answer may be as simple as one word: vibes. In tomorrow’s piece, writerexplores the vibes theory of politics and how Donald Trump is benefiting from the support of people whose vote is increasingly driven by beliefs and feeling devoid of any facts to back them up.
And in case you missed it yesterday, Georgetown History Professoris raising the alarm about Project 2025, a right-wing authoritarian blueprint for a second Trump term. What are the pillars of this anti-democratic movement and how can we fight back against it? Read our eye-opening conversation with Zimmer below.
Trump is an existential threat to our Nation and our standing in this world. If Trump wins this next election, our democracy will crumble. Joe must be re-elected or we are headed for some of the darkest days in our nation’s history. Trump is a Clear and Present Danger. He can never be allowed back into the WH!
I already have my "Bye-Don 2024: Good riddance" shirt.
This one 👇
libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/byedon24
I read Project 2025 when it first came out. I’m glad to see it getting a lot more attention now. If implemented it will remake America into a Christofascist nation with the trump kakistocracy in charge.
I firmly believe we can lay the blame for trump being able to run again at the feet of AG Garland and President Biden. Had Garland done his job from day one trump wouldn’t be able to run again - for any office. Neither took the threat seriously. How long did Biden refer to trump as “the other guy” for laughs? How long did he avoid addressing the dire threat trump and his entire cast of minions pose for America? Only now does he toss in the occasional verbal warning. His AG did nothing until forced to by the publicity of the Jan 6 Committee’s work and even then his work has been feeble at best.
I am beyond tired of reading about Biden’s surging economy. Robert Reich had a column in The Guardian today in which he touts the great economy for most of his article. It isn’t until the end that he writes “It’s true that many lower-income Americans are hurting. They have jobs, but the jobs don’t pay much, lack benefits and are woefully insecure. Nearly two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.” Read that again - nearly two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. That’s not an insignificant number. There might be more jobs but they pay next to nothing, there aren’t benefits or there aren’t adequate benefits (healthcare, retirement). The job market is “woefully insecure”. Prices are still going up. Go into any grocery store and you’ll see that is true. I pay twice as much for just over half of what I could buy four years ago. So don’t tell me the economy is great and inflation is easing. Maybe for the 1% but not for the rest of us. Don’t brag about the stock market to me. Who has the money for the stock market when you have to decide between paying an exorbitant medical bill or for food? Or to delay your rent or mortgage one month to catch up on a medical bill? When two-thirds of the population live hand to mouth or paycheck to paycheck the economy isn’t booming or anything to brag about.
I think Biden constantly talking about how great things are and how he is responsible for that is going to hurt him in November. I know I’m not inclined to vote for someone who doesn’t see reality except for the reality he is cocooned in with the rest of the 1%. (I’m also not inclined for someone who wholeheartedly supports genocide. His comments against the ICC on Israel’s behalf are downright shameful and disgusting.) As someone who used to vote split ticket if I felt it warranted I will never vote for another Republican but I’m going to have to force myself to vote for Biden again and I will only do so because once again the Democrats have put forth someone very few people want and he’s the only choice. (We desperately need more than two political parties where those elected have to work together to form a coalition that actually gets things done.)