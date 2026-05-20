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lgdelgado's avatar
lgdelgado
3h

History won’t be kind to Trump. Living in these historical times sucks tho.

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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
3h

They profit at our expense.

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