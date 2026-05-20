On Sunday, the Trump administration held a Christian nationalist day of prayer on the National Mall as part of its 250th anniversary celebrations. And as you might expect, it was a total cringe-fest. They couldn’t even fill the seats.

But diving deeper into the real history the Trump administration tried to co-opt with this “day of prayer and thanksgiving,” it exposes the rot not just at the heart of Trump’s performative patriotism, but at the core of the Christian nationalist ideology itself.

Tomorrow, Todd Beeton digs into what the Continental Congress really intended when they called the colonies to prayer 250 years ago, and why Sunday’s event surely had them rolling in their graves.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Jay Kuo dug into the corrupt ways people within the Trump administration are profiting off their inside knowledge of war planning by placing massive bets on prediction markets.