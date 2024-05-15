As Governor Kristi Noem came under fire recently for shooting her 14-month-old puppy Cricket for being untrainable—and then writing about it!—Noem has tried to claim that shooting the dog was just one of those tough decisions you have to make when you live on a farm. As though that somehow makes it OK!

As writer

explains in tomorrow’s piece: No, that’s not how any of this works. People who live in rural communities and run farms and ranches go all their lives without shooting a defenseless dog, even untrainable ones! And the suggestion that doing so is somehow a normal part of rural American life is not just inaccurate, it’s offensive.

And in case you missed it yesterday, writer

offered an antidote to some of the doom and gloom pervading political reporting of late with his Ten Reasons To Be Cautiously Optimistic About The Election. We guarantee that Jay’s breakdown of the numerous fundamentals of the 2024 election that actually benefit President Biden and signal an election victory will put some pep in your step.