The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine K's avatar
Catherine K
11h

Except that President Biden did that when he was in office; Then Pumpkin Pol Pot Wannabe killed it when he came back into office, and now he's playing copy-cat so that he'll get the accolades.. it's his MO, destroy something good and useful and then pretend that the good and useful thing was his idea. It's a political version of the shell game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce McIntyre's avatar
Bruce McIntyre
11h

Donald thinks that this is a great idea... right up to where big Pharma, and especially the reseller organizations get back to him as to what it is gonna cost them, and those donations will go away, and Trump will lose millions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture