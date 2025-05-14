This week, Donald Trump issued another executive order as a wannabe dictator seeking to rule by decree rather than go through that pesky Congress. But this time, what Trump has proposed isn’t actually awful. You know what they say about a stopped clock…
Trump’s latest order directs his administration to reduce pharmaceutical costs for American consumers to the same low levels other countries pay, which is a fight Democrats have been waging for years. So can Trump be trusted? And can this really be implemented?
In tomorrow’s piece,takes a look at what exactly Trump is proposing, whether it is likely to pass legal muster, and how Democrats are calling Trump’s bluff by proposing legislation to codify it into law.
And in case you missed it, yesterdaybroke down the smoke and mirrors Republicans are using to sell their very unpopular Medicaid cuts, including a tactic we’ve already seen play out—it didn’t work before and won’t work now.
Except that President Biden did that when he was in office; Then Pumpkin Pol Pot Wannabe killed it when he came back into office, and now he's playing copy-cat so that he'll get the accolades.. it's his MO, destroy something good and useful and then pretend that the good and useful thing was his idea. It's a political version of the shell game.
Donald thinks that this is a great idea... right up to where big Pharma, and especially the reseller organizations get back to him as to what it is gonna cost them, and those donations will go away, and Trump will lose millions.