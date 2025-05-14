This week, Donald Trump issued another executive order as a wannabe dictator seeking to rule by decree rather than go through that pesky Congress. But this time, what Trump has proposed isn’t actually awful. You know what they say about a stopped clock…

Trump’s latest order directs his administration to reduce pharmaceutical costs for American consumers to the same low levels other countries pay, which is a fight Democrats have been waging for years. So can Trump be trusted? And can this really be implemented?

In tomorrow’s piece,

takes a look at what exactly Trump is proposing, whether it is likely to pass legal muster, and how Democrats are calling Trump’s bluff by proposing legislation to codify it into law.

And in case you missed it, yesterday

broke down the smoke and mirrors Republicans are using to sell their very unpopular Medicaid cuts, including a tactic we’ve already seen play out—it didn’t work before and won’t work now.