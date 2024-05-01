It’s no accident that Republicans implement anti-democratic means to wield power. It’s how our system was set up by the Founders after all, and Republicans, who know very well they are on the losing side of demographic trends, mercilessly exploit those anti-democratic systems to their benefit. Just look at the current Supreme Court, which is the poster child for the devastation that results from the GOP’s strategy of minority rule.

This week, we speak with author Ari Berman, whose new book Minority Rule exposes the Republican Party’s strategy and lays out what we all can and must do to combat this anti-democratic wave before it’s too late.

