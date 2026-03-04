Last night, James Talarico won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate from Texas, and many Democrats are feeling optimistic that this could be the year a Texas Senate seat flips blue.

Not only did Democratic turnout in the primary strongly outpace Republican turnout yesterday, but Talarico won with strong support from Latino voters with a message that appeared to resonate statewide. And with Talarico having won an outright majority, Democrats are united behind their candidate through November, while Republicans will remain divided between “establishment” Senator John Cornyn and MAGA extremist Ken Paxton in what is likely to be a bruising May run-off election.

