For decades, PFLAG has been a leading voice in supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them.

The organization has held a special place in the hearts of so many within the LGBTQ+ community. And our very own George Takei, after whom PFLAG named an advocacy award in 2023, is no exception.

So for tomorrow’s piece, we are proud to bring a special Q&A with the president of PFLAG, Brian Bond, conducted by George Takei himself. At a time when we are seeing increased attacks against LGBTQ+ people, organizations like PFLAG are more essential than ever.

And in case you missed it, on Monday, we republished a remarkable piece by Tobias Barrington Wolff that draws the tragic historical connection between ICE’s use of the Whipple federal building as a detention center near Minneapolis and the illegal trafficking of two Black Americans almost 200 years before ICE arrived. Their names: Dred and Harriet Scott.

And yesterday, Todd Beeton dug into Donald Trump’s deployment of ICE to U.S. airports, and how it tracks with the pattern we have seen each time Trump deploys the National Guard or ICE in service of his own political aims. In Trump’s deranged mind, as with authoritarian leaders before him, these are his own personal enforcers. The question is, how much damage will they do before he inevitably retreats?