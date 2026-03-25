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Stuyvesant Bearns's avatar
Stuyvesant Bearns
5h

DISTURBINGLY FAMILIAR PATTERN?

WAIT UNTIL ICE KILLS AGAIN.

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Barbara Baldwin's avatar
Barbara Baldwin
5h

Quite a lot of damage, as we’ve already witnessed. These guys have no shame. A trait they learned from their boss.

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