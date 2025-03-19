Elon Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars to elect Donald Trump last year and so far he’s gotten a lot of bang for his buck. So why would he stop there?

Musk has made it very clear that he intends to leverage his limitless fortune to buy more elections for Republican candidates, and the first test of that—a Wisconsin Supreme Court race—is coming up on April 1.

With less than two weeks to go before this crucial election,

dives into the state of play in the race and looks at whether the Supreme Court of a crucial swing state can be bought by the richest man in the world.

And in case you missed it yesterday,

dug into what is really behind the fascist tactics of Trump and Musk. The better we understand them, the more effectively we’ll be able to fight back against them.