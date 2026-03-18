The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patty Cook's avatar
Patty Cook
6h

Some of us appreciate the promo. You can’t please everybody, right? 🤷🏽

Reply
Share
SCOTT BRIZARD's avatar
SCOTT BRIZARD
4h

I kinda like these 'coming attractions', Jay. It's like trailers in the movie theatre, which this boomer always loved seeing...! Thank you

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture