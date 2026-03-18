With his disastrous decision to put the full weight of the United States military behind attacks on Iran, Donald Trump has fallen into a classic “escalation trap.”

Just as LBJ did in Vietnam, Trump underestimated his enemy’s capacity to respond—and their appetite for a prolonged war. So, Trump, like LBJ, must either retreat in a humiliating defeat or engage in an ever-escalating conflict.

In tomorrow’s piece, Jay Kuo digs into the lessons Trump should have learned from LBJ’s Vietnam tragedy, and why the parallels—and the differences—between the two situations are instructive both about Trump’s psyche and how this conflict is likely to end.

In case you missed it, on Monday, Meagan Hatcher-Mays broke down all the cases making their way through the MAGA Supreme Court this term that could turn our nation back even further than the Court already has.

And yesterday, Todd Beeton wrote about the rise of economic populism among moderate Democrats. For years, the left has been clamoring for the Democratic Party to lean into an economic populist message. Now that Zohran Mamdani has proved the concept, anti-billionaire pro-worker messages are being adopted by Democrats of every stripe all around the country.