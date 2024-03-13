We hear all the time about the impact of “moderates” and “independents” on November’s election. But have you heard about the “double doubters”? This group of voters broke in favor of Trump in 2016 and may have even won the election for him. Could they again this year?
In tomorrow’s piece, Big Picture writer Todd Beeton sheds light on the “double doubters” of 2024: who are they, and which candidate are they leaning toward this year?
And if you missed it, yesterday’s Q&A with Matthew Sheffield, former rightwing online agitator turned political extremism expert, was quite eye-opening. He enlightened us about the roots of MAGA authoritarianism and explained why simply listing all of Trump’s crimes won’t move a Trumper away from him. You can check it out here:
This Week In The Big Picture
"Listing all of Trump’s crimes won’t move a Trumper away from him" So True! I once had an American History professor who lectured on the popularity of gangsters in America...going against the system has been a rallying cause in America for a long time. The more crimes Trump commits and gets away with the better, the more he looks like a rebel. "We must drain the swamp and they are coming after me and then you...making Me the best defender...the one to drain the swamp" of that democratic messiness with his black and white fascism.