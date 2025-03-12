Donald Trump is weak and thin-skinned. And like every autocrat, he seeks to shut down speech he doesn’t approve of through various forms of punishment and retaliation.

But now Trump has taken his contempt for the First Amendment a step further by detaining and threatening to deport a green card holder, who is legally here in the U.S., simply for protesting and for holding views that are abhorrent to many.

In tomorrow’s piece,

will explore Trump’s latest attack on free speech and look at how even some in MAGA are cringing at the president’s latest blatantly anti-constitutional move.

And if you missed it yesterday,

wrote a

as a deadly outbreak spreads across more than 20 states. Cutting through the disinformation is more important than ever now that we have an anti-vaxxer heading up the Department of Health and Human Services.