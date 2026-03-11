The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
12h

Are you saying that the same guy who disbanded the White House pandemic response team in 2018 and removed the epidemiologist in China working under the CDC (now in anti-vaxxer hands), despite a series of prior virus scares, including the 2002 SARS epidemic, and all kinds of alerts originating from outdoor markets in China... whew! I'm exhausted.

Anyway, THAT guy? The guy who gave us a million covid deaths? The guy who split the country in half with hate during his first term?

Are you suggesting that he's at it again? The lesser of two evils guy that 78 million people voted for?

I'm gonna need more bleach in my veins.

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
12hEdited

You forgot the Epstein debacle/cover-up.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture