Trump’s war in the Middle East is on track to become the biggest debacle of his second term. And that’s saying something.

In just over a year in office, Trump has already presided over some real doozies, from the “DOGE” debacle at the start of his term, to his costly “Liberation Day” tariffs, to the ICE surge in Minneapolis. In retrospect, all of these decisions—each of which has led to disastrous political self-owns—bear certain hallmarks of Trump’s chaotic leadership style.

