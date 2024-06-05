There seems to be a new sheriff in town. With his latest Time magazine interview, a more muscular Joe Biden is emerging and looking to reset the narrative. He’s tougher on the border, on Netanyahu, on Russia, and on the press.
But is this a savvy political move, or will his harsher policies on immigration, for example, hurt him further among the progressives that he needs in November?
In tomorrow’s The Big Picture, writerexplores this shift in the President’s strategy and how it’s playing among the Democratic base.
And in case you missed it yesterday, writerlooked at the recent scandals plaguing the Supreme Court and what measures Congressional Democrats are taking to try to impose real reform and accountability on a conservative majority that doesn’t seem to care that they’ve lost the trust and faith of the American people.
The WSJ has a new report on Biden's allegedly "diminishing" mental acuity, largely citing "first-person" accounts from those two paragons of probity, Kevin "My Kev" McCarthy, and mini-MAGA Mikey Johnson.
Brutally bad journalism...oof!
I’m not happy with the new border stance, but I would never consider not voting for Biden. It seems like such an obvious political move, which maybe doesn’t even make sense. Still, I will work for his reelection and for all Democrats. Anything to keep Trump out and to get more Dems in.