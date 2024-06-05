There seems to be a new sheriff in town. With his latest Time magazine interview, a more muscular Joe Biden is emerging and looking to reset the narrative. He’s tougher on the border, on Netanyahu, on Russia, and on the press.

But is this a savvy political move, or will his harsher policies on immigration, for example, hurt him further among the progressives that he needs in November?

In tomorrow’s The Big Picture, writer

explores this shift in the President’s strategy and how it’s playing among the Democratic base.

A quick pledge break before we continue! If you’ve been meaning to support our work by becoming a paid subscriber, now’s a great time!

And in case you missed it yesterday, writer

looked at the recent scandals plaguing the Supreme Court and what measures Congressional Democrats are taking to try to impose real reform and accountability on a conservative majority that doesn’t seem to care that they’ve lost the trust and faith of the American people.