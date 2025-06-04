The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Joseph Zeigler
9h

Of course he did. When all else fails—indictments, debate disasters, trial verdicts—he just declares himself God’s errand boy. It’s a tactic as old as power itself: if you can’t win with reason, wrap yourself in religion. Bonus points if the faith you invoke also encourages blind obedience and fear of outsiders.

But this isn’t just Trump being Trump. It’s the logical next step in the GOP’s long romance with Christian nationalism—a movement less interested in Christ than in control. What used to hide in prophecy chat rooms is now getting screen time at campaign rallies.

So yes, let’s take it seriously. Not because Trump has suddenly found Jesus (he still can’t name a single verse), but because he’s found the same old trick: claim divine sanction, silence dissent, and call it freedom.

Michela A. C.
9h

The Blues Brothers were on a mission from god too.

