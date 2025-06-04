Donald Trump recently posted a meme promoting the claim that he is “on a mission from God.” Because of course he did.

This isn’t the first time he’s suggested his presidency is somehow divinely ordained, but the post represents the mainstreaming of a bonkers QAnon conspiracy once relegated to fringe corners of the web. Yet here is the President of the United States giving it oxygen.

In tomorrow’s piece,

looks at what lies behind Trump’s post and how it parallels the mainstreaming of Christian nationalism within the MAGA Republican Party as a whole.

And in case you missed it, on Monday,

refreshed our collective memories about the prescient—and newly relevant—series of 2017 posts that has become known as the

.

And yesterday,

explained why Elon Musk’s ignominious exit from the federal government last week—black eye and all!—is a win for the left that we should whole-heartedly embrace.