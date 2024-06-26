This week, with the first presidential debate of 2024 upon us, we’re going to try something new for all of our subscribers.
Tomorrow night at 9pm ET, we hope you’ll join writersand for a live chat of the debate right here at The Big Picture. We’ll send a link out ahead of time where you’ll be able to join the conversation in the comments.
Since this is our first time doing a live chat event, we’re keeping the comments open to all to participate, but it is the support of our paid subscribers that enables us to do community events like this.
We will still have our Thursday piece going out tomorrow. In time for Pride month, this week writerexplores her formative experiences that led her to be a staunch LGBTQ+ ally. She explores how Native culture generally rejects the conservative moralizing that has led to so much stigma and division over the simple issue of who someone loves.
And if you missed it yesterday, we had special guestsit down for several enlightening questions. Check it out below!
This debate is important. It’s the first time most Americans will have heard from Trump in years. We must remind voters who the leader of the GOP really is: A small man with an extreme autocratic agenda. Trump is simple incapable of actual debate. Without cue-cards to follow all he is able to do is insult and ramble!
I’m tempted to tune out until the following day. Trump should flail and fail spectacularly in a burst of orange sparks. I can hardly bear the sound of DJT’s voice. Biden should do well but is under a lot of pressure. Thanks for the live analysis .