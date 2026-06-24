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Betsy L's avatar
Betsy L
16h

Hakeem Jeffries had the gall to say that Mamdani needs towork with the Democrats. Seems to me that the Dems need to learn how to work with Mamdani. Mamdani's the future, not corporate-controlled Democrats, not AIPAC, not "centrism."

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Kandarohe
14h

Wow. this is the most amazing set of revelations. It seems like either Wiles or Vance is leaking. Or maybe this Harvard lawyer Scharf.

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