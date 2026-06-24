One year ago this week, Zohran Mamdani rocked the political world with his New York City mayoral primary victory over Andrew Cuomo. Yesterday, Mayor Mamdani followed that up with a second political earthquake, as his three endorsed House primary candidates all won their races, ousting two sitting Democratic Representatives in the process.

The message Mamdani has sent to the Democratic establishment is unmistakable. But will they listen?

In the wake of Mamdani’s remarkable winning streak last night, both the left and the right are spinning the results to advance their preferred narratives. In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton takes a look at what the wins really mean for both the Democratic Party broadly, as well as for the midterms this November.

And in case you missed it, yesterday, Jay Kuo took a look at how leaks of classified closed-door meetings that took place inside the White House betray a war brewing within Trump’s inner circle.