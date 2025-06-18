The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Warburton's avatar
David Warburton
5h

The Empire Strikes Back. Again. And again. And...

Who will lead The Resistance?

Obi-Wan, we need you now!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
3h

The Reich Wing leaning SCOTUS cannot be trusted. Even if justice Barrett is waffling. Making decisions not based on impartiality and existing case law seems to be too hard. And as for seniors and the mid-term elections. If the GQP and t have their way they might be over. We (looking at you DNC) need to take more immediate action right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture