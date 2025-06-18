Each June marks the end of the Supreme Court term, when the justices deliver decisions on the most important cases argued during the term. Just this morning, one of the big decisions—a 6-3 ruling upholding a deplorable Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth—was announced.

What are the details of the decision? What are its implications for transgender youth, not just in Tennessee but around the country? And what were the dissents?

In tomorrow’s piece, expert SCOTUS-watcher

will bring us her analysis of the devastating decision as well as a preview of other top cases to look for this term.

And in case you missed it yesterday,

explored the surge in senior voters mobilizing against Donald Trump in his second term, and what that could mean for next year’s midterm elections and beyond.