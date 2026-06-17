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Lillian Holsworth's avatar
Lillian Holsworth
26m

Vance is scrambling hard now: the curtain has been ripped aside : Vance has told all 'he lies to get noticed'..example ' their eating the cats dogs ' ploy during His campaign. Next came the lie about WW2 ending by negotiations..purposefullly said in 2025 & 2026 to back up Trump's Inane Iran negotiations . Vance understands his base - they don't give a fig about WW2 History.

Haberman and Swan have the goods on Vance' predilection for a Fascist Tolitarian agenda for the USA: Vance wanted to have the inserrection act applied against the Protests . Vance wanted to the suspension of Habeas Corpus, to facilitate Mass deportations & crush Americans protests.

Vance is not the just a MAGA Republican- he is for A pseudo Democracy. Vance is for damaging or destroying our Democracy not keeping it whole & working.

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Callie Roth Welstead's avatar
Callie Roth Welstead
1h

How does a Vice President - during a war no less - have time to write a book?

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