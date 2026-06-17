With the launch of his new book tour on The View this week, Vice President JD Vance has essentially begun his 2028 presidential campaign. And it couldn’t come at a worse time for him.

At a moment when Americans are struggling to fill up their gas tanks as a result of Donald Trump’s disastrous war in Iran, Vance has been tagged the “architect” of the conflict and the face of the so-called peace deal that appears doomed from the start. And in interview after interview, Vance is left to explain away and excuse the decisions and policies of his increasingly unpopular boss.

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton looks at the dilemma facing Vance as he seeks to succeed Trump as president. With Trump even less popular than Biden was two years ago, and with Vance more tied to his boss’s worst decisions than Kamala Harris was to Biden’s, how will Vance be able to credibly argue he represents a new direction for the country? Especially as it appears Trump is actively seeking to sabotage his run at every turn.

And in case you missed it, yesterday Jay Kuo dug into the three distinct risks at the heart of Trump’s latest so-called Iran “deal” that are likely to derail it. How do we know? Because we have seen the very same risks blow up Trump’s attempts at negotiating prior agreements, whether on international trade disputes or matters of war. Here’s why this one is likely to end the very same way.