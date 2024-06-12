Yesterday, Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony counts related to owning a handgun. To many Americans, including some on the jury, his trial felt unnecessarily politicized. After all, he was prosecuted by a U.S. attorney appointed by Trump who appeared to scuttle a plea deal under pressure from Republicans.

Still, President Biden pledged ahead of the verdict that he would accept the result and would not pardon his son. Meanwhile, Republicans, sensing they have lost the narrative of a politicized DoJ, are now frantically spinning up conspiracies, including that the president actually wanted his son prosecuted to deflect from more “serious” crimes for which Republicans of course still have zero evidence.

The prosecution of the younger Biden provides a sharp contrast between Joe Biden’s respect for the rule of law and Donald Trump’s contempt for it. In tomorrow’s piece, writer

dives into this divide and what it says about the two candidates and the two parties heading into the election.

A quick pledge break before we continue! If you’ve been meaning to support our work by becoming a paid subscriber, now’s a great time!

And in case you missed it yesterday, writer

looked at Republicans’ absurd claims that Donald Trump’s prosecutions have been orchestrated by Joe Biden. This “weaponization of justice” conspiracy theory is just Trump’s election fraud “Big Lie” redux. You can read it below.