As Washington, DC prepares for the spectacle of an insecure wannabe strongman’s ego boost of a military parade on Saturday, thousands of protests are planned around the country to declare “NO KINGS in America!”

This peaceful protest movement in the face of Donald Trump’s escalating authoritarianism is so important…because that’s exactly how we beat him. How do we know? Because he’s already backed down in the face of pushback, and civil resistance movements are how authoritarians around the world historically have been toppled.

In tomorrow’s piece,

explores the theory that just 3.5% of a population engaged in peaceful protest is needed to effectively resist an autocratic leader. What can we learn from that proposition here in the United States?

And in case you missed it yesterday,

put Donald Trump’s upcoming “Big Beautiful Birthday Parade” into context with the military parades throughout our history, and explained why this one should concern us all.