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Ron's avatar
Ron
9hEdited

I would have paid anything to see Kristen Welker, as Trump was tantruming off the set, say:

Oh, did I hurt dee dictator's wittle feewings? Is he a thin skinned snowflake that can't answer simple questions? We didn't even get to talk about the congitive tests you keep bragging about like they were intelligence tests. I want to ask, are you suffering from severe dimentia, or are you just dumB enough to believe your doctors when they say "Donny is such a smart boy, he past his test again. Here, have a sucker (soto voce: for the sucker), donny wonny."? WAIT, I have some ketchup for you to throw! You forgot to tell us why you are suppressing most of the Epstein files and having your and you family's names redacted from the rest?

Oh well, we know the answers. Someone clean the toddler's diapers and put him in bed.

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Lorraine Parish's avatar
Lorraine Parish
10hEdited

Seems their idea of masculinity is the size of asshole you are and the level of narcissistic idiotcy you possess. Is it a wonder these thick-headed thugs are a turn off to most women? Ugh.

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