There are many flawed men in politics. The question is, do they acknowledge those flaws and try to move on from them, or…not?

In today’s political environment, we have a stark study in contrasts. On one hand, you have Hunter Biden, whose past issues have played out in public and who now has emerged on the other side as a sharp social media commenter to the surprise of his critics. And you have Graham Platner, whose past has been aired in the context of a political campaign, with voters overwhelmingly siding with his tale of redemption in last night’s primary. On the other hand, you have such unredeemed officials as Pete Hegseth and Ken Paxton, both MAGA to the core, who plow through their lives and careers without apology or self-examination.

In tomorrow’s piece, Jay Kuo explores this contrast between political figures who have faced their worst selves and those who have never admitted having one — and what it says about us, in both parties, that we keep finding reasons to excuse both.

In case you missed it on Monday, Gloria Horton-Young dug into the Pam Bondi deposition that wasn’t. While Bondi tried to throw Todd Blanche under the bus for the DoJ’s Epstein files cover-up, all receipts point back to her.

And yesterday, Todd Beeton did a deep dive into the new right’s masculinism movement, a strain of misogyny that is arguably the only thing holding the warring factions of Trump’s splintering MAGA coalition together. And Trump knows it, which is why appealing to the male rage of his supporters is the GOP’s singular play heading into November.