It largely went under the radar, but as part of Donald Trump’s big ugly budget bill, Republicans have supercharged Trump’s immigration enforcement and deportation program to the tune of more than $160 billion in additional funding.
And from what we’ve seen from ICE thus far under Trump’s regime, this should concern us all.
I’ve been preaching this line, that ultimately whatever Trump does and as it affects voters adversely, many will turn their backs on him in severe disgust. While these acts and the BUB are awful, we must hope that Democrats will get smart and begin soliciting those affected people to rise up and come into the light from the very, very dark.
Trump is cruel. The bill is vial.