Ukraine’s drones reached a place called Omsk this week. That’s 3,000 kilometers from the front line, deep in Siberia. There, they hit the largest oil refinery in Russia. That attack follows several successful strikes on Russian oil depots and refineries. And just days earlier, Ukrainian forces struck nearly two dozen vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet in the Sea of Azov alone, which were carrying critical fuel to occupied Crimea.

Together, these strikes are accelerating a fuel crisis that has spread to most of Russia’s regions, forcing rationing, emptying pumps from Moscow to Vladivostok, and sparking a rare admission of trouble from Putin himself. The gas lines make headlines, but they could be just the start of Russia’s woes.

In tomorrow’s piece, Jay Kuo traces where this crisis could go next: the harvest underway across Russia’s grain belt, the diesel Russian farmers can’t get, and food cost inflation that U.S. consumers recognize from their own grocery bills. A former oligarch who once ran the very refineries that are now burning even laid out why the Kremlin has few to no good options left.

And in case you missed it, yesterday Todd Beeton looked at how the pro-establishment wing of the Democratic Party is striking back ahead of a high-stakes Michigan Senate primary, after having been caught sleeping as progressive populists keep winning primary after primary.