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Susan Stone's avatar
Susan Stone
10h

Love what Ukraine is doing to Russia. It will be interesting to see how long it takes Putin to cry Uncle and give back Crimea and every other occupied area to Ukraine.

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Kathleen MooreBishop's avatar
Kathleen MooreBishop
10h

PLEASE swamp us with the name…. Progressive populists….. the over 50 yo American generations have been poisoned by the word socialist

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