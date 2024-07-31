When Donald Trump chose Senator JD Vance to be his Vice Presidential running mate, it was a victory for wealthy conservative tech bros like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, who has been bankrolling Vance for years, grooming him for his elevation into the halls of power.

But now after a string of embarrassing and weird comments Vance made about women have resurfaced, it is not going so well for this “broligarchy.”

With endless money and the ability to use tech to put their thumbs on the political scales, who are these “broligarchs” and what are they hoping to achieve with their puppets like Vance? In tomorrow’s The Big Picture, writer

digs into these questions.

And in case you missed it yesterday, writer

took a look at how the Harris campaign is leaning into calling Donald Trump and JD Vance “weird”...and why it’s resonating. You can read it below: