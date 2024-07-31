When Donald Trump chose Senator JD Vance to be his Vice Presidential running mate, it was a victory for wealthy conservative tech bros like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, who has been bankrolling Vance for years, grooming him for his elevation into the halls of power.
But now after a string of embarrassing and weird comments Vance made about women have resurfaced, it is not going so well for this “broligarchy.”
With endless money and the ability to use tech to put their thumbs on the political scales, who are these “broligarchs” and what are they hoping to achieve with their puppets like Vance? In tomorrow’s The Big Picture, writerdigs into these questions.
And in case you missed it yesterday, writertook a look at how the Harris campaign is leaning into calling Donald Trump and JD Vance “weird”...and why it’s resonating. You can read it below:
I think Trump must be really hacked off to see Kamala having such large, enthusiastic rallies. I think he believed that he had a monopoly on the political rally as campaign tactic. Great to see on our side!
Harris is settling into her stump speech rhythm ..and last night she was on fire! She went right to immigration to set the proper narrative concerning Trump blocking the bipartisan bill of late. Spent a lot of time in a biting yet funny critique of her opponent, and finished strong ending in her now signature “When we fight, We win! The crowd was responding fervently to her statement.
Folks, we have a movement!
This "Say it to my Face" t-shirt will be a bestseller 👇 🤣
https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/sayface24
Kamalamentum is a juggernaut!
Weird is as weird says and does...so we have a tandem of weirdos on the Republican ticket. It shows that the two TFG offspring are both plain stupid and politically naive. First choose the radical fringe, then forget to check through the small print...brilliant, right? The problem is, they can't recognize the need to make the tent any larger. They drank the cool-aide on radical. They're no better at vetting than they are at running a business. I'm hoping their family name and fortune follows the 3 generation rule and fades into complete obscurity by the end of my lifetime; good for me, good for America, IMHO. The second generation fell and rotted not far from the tree, the 3rd generation started out rotten and is decomposing at least as rapidly as the second. How long can rotten beget rotten? I don't imagine rotten is by nature a very fertile state of being. I don't see Junior OR second fiddle amounting to much in the political arena; their father is using up the role of brain-dead populist for the coming half century. By the time the public memory fades, I'll be floating around in outer space somewhere; sadly for my own son, he'll live to see popular memory fade and another such idiot will stumble his/her way to contention for the top job. Isn't this how the human condition works? Bad judgement is avoided just about as long as living memory persists, then we start all over again?