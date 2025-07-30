When Donald Trump’s stacked MAGA Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade three years ago, it wasn’t the end of the right’s crusade against abortion rights, it was only the beginning.

In two disturbing recent cases, MAGA lawyers and activists have gotten creative, trying to come after medication abortion and blue state shield laws.

In tomorrow’s piece, guest writer

lays out the anti-choice right’s latest ploys to try to get the Supreme Court to declare a de facto nationwide abortion ban.

A note from one of our paid subscribers: "Journalism and analysis matter more than ever. I don't always trust what I read in mainstream media, but I trust the team at TBP. You deserve to be supported for your work, and good work doesn't come for free. Thank you for what you do. It matters." If you appreciate what you read here today, consider becoming a paid supporter of our efforts!

And in case you missed it yesterday,

broke down the major missteps Donald Trump has made in his attempts to distract from the Epstein debacle…and how each day he seems to be making it even worse for himself.