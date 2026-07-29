With fewer than 100 days left until Election Day, how are Democrats faring in their effort to retake the House and maybe even the Senate?

Whether it’s generic ballot polls or specific polls of some of the top tier House and Senate races, as November approaches we are getting a better sense of how the winds are blowing for Democrats this cycle.

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton digs into the most-watched races, what the polls say about them, and how past blue waves such as 2006 and 2018 can give us clues to how November will go.

And in case you missed it, yesterday Jay Kuo dug into the details of Donald Trump’s corrupt mail-in ballot executive order, now that he has appealed to the Supreme Court to reverse lower court decisions blocking it in most of the blue states. But as Jay noted, the damage and distrust Trump hopes to sow is already in motion no matter how SCOTUS rules.