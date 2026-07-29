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TJ's avatar
TJ
16h

Being in the state of Ohio

As per Jay Kuo’s article:

A patchwork of states

Three groups of states already exist under the same order and USPS proposed rule. The 23 states and D.C. that sued are currently shielded by Talwani’s injunction. Twelve red states — Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas — intervened in support of the order, and they remain free of any injunction. The remaining 15 states sit outside the case entirely, neither suing nor intervening: Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. Mail voters in both groups face potential exposure.

Several of those bystander states are battlegrounds that could decide which party controls Congress: Georgia, Ohio, New Hampshire and Iowa.

“IF” the 6 Unjustices or not decide to grant an emergency stay on this Executive order of mail-in voting yes every political party will be affected. It’s just not that Democrats voted higher than Republicans via mail in voting in 2024. What’s interesting is that 40% of people over the age of 65+ cast their votes by mail-in.

We have already organized in Ohio within a hundred mile radius to get this demographic to the polls during early voting and even on Election Day, just in case. Will say those who are in a particular conservative political party weren’t too happy to hear that mail-in voting would become a clusterfu€k come November 2026. They grumbled loudly that if someone wants to take away their vote by mailing that ballot in, that they will vote for those Democrats for the first time just for spite…

There’s an old saying “Don't piss off old people; the older they get, the less life in prison is a deterrent”

It’s always time for “Good Trouble”… and of course take a lot of folks who have great stories and even get an ice cream cone through a drive through in late October and early November…

https://statesunited.org/resources/americans-vote-by-mail-2024/

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EcstaticRationalist's avatar
EcstaticRationalist
16h

It is a sign of the degree of corruption of the majority of the (Un)supreme court that they agreed to hear Trump's appeal. And also a bad omen for their probable ruling.

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