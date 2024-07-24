As we continue to ride the wave of enthusiasm for VP Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, we are thrilled to announce that tomorrow night, George Takei and other LGBTQ+ celebrities will join a UNITY CALL to rally the LGBTQ+ community for Kamala Harris, who has been a true champion for our community.
I hope you’ll join us, along with Human Rights Campaign and other major LGBTQ+ civil rights organizations, this Thursday, July 25, at 9pm ET. You can register for the call here. Let’s keep the momentum going!
Since Kamala Harris’ historic campaign launch on Sunday, Democratic enthusiasm, donations, and voter registrations are surging. But so are the Republican attacks on the Vice President.
Whether it’s the claim that Harris is a “DEI hire,” that she’s “soft on crime” or that she has a “weird” laugh, the right’s onslaught against Harris—including the vile racist and misogynistic lies we’ve come to expect from them—have only just begun.
In tomorrow’s The Big Picture, writertakes on these attack lines, debunking them and previewing what we can expect from the right in the months ahead.
And in case you missed it yesterday, writeraddressed the biggest concerns people had about Kamala Harris possibly taking the presidential campaign reins from Joe Biden, and explains why just 48 hours after the Harris for President campaign launch, those concerns are largely moot.
Weird laugh? It's infectious and straight from heart and belly! 🤗 Something the dead-souled MAGAts don't understand. Bless their hearts, if any. 💙
So great to see the positive energy that Kamala Harris brings to this race! MAGAs are all negative and she is such a contrast. I’ve heard that videos of Harris are all over TikTok — young people are really excited about and by her.
Getting Obama level vibes with 2024 Harris. Seriously. She’s that electric and charismatic now! 💙
The next 100 days will be more of this: The Prosecutor vs the FELON. 🤣