As we continue to ride the wave of enthusiasm for VP Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, we are thrilled to announce that tomorrow night, George Takei and other LGBTQ+ celebrities will join a UNITY CALL to rally the LGBTQ+ community for Kamala Harris, who has been a true champion for our community.

I hope you’ll join us, along with Human Rights Campaign and other major LGBTQ+ civil rights organizations, this Thursday, July 25, at 9pm ET. You can register for the call here. Let’s keep the momentum going!

US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives to speak at the annual Human Rights Campaign (HRC) National Dinner, in Washington, DC, on October 29, 2022. Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images.

Since Kamala Harris’ historic campaign launch on Sunday, Democratic enthusiasm, donations, and voter registrations are surging. But so are the Republican attacks on the Vice President.

Whether it’s the claim that Harris is a “DEI hire,” that she’s “soft on crime” or that she has a “weird” laugh, the right’s onslaught against Harris—including the vile racist and misogynistic lies we’ve come to expect from them—have only just begun.

In tomorrow’s The Big Picture, writer

takes on these attack lines, debunking them and previewing what we can expect from the right in the months ahead.

And in case you missed it yesterday, writer

addressed the biggest concerns people had about Kamala Harris possibly taking the presidential campaign reins from Joe Biden, and explains why just 48 hours after the Harris for President campaign launch, those concerns are largely moot.