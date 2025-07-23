The Big Picture

Sandra Nicht
12h

my ex hubby's father was just a boy during Hitler's extermination rule which he and his father survived but his mother and sisters did not. "Alligator Alcatraz" is more like "Alligator Auschwitz" and neither name gives the true scope of the horror of this administration's potential for worse as they seem to intend the same fate for most Americans.

the weaker MAGA gets the louder and crueler they become but that just drives more away from the cult. add to the Epstein fuel the tinder of the forensic analyses of the election (which is making it clear that HARRIS WON IN A LANDSLIDE) and we have the makings of what JFK warned decades ago:

"Those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable."

This time there can be no mercy shown for the traitors.

Patricia Jaeger
13h

ICE is using racial profiling to select people to assault and kidnap. I just signed the petition and wanted to add that the WH is distancing itself from Alligator Alkatraz, the concentration camp, placing it all on De Santos. Trump and De Santos need to go to a galaxy far, far away.

