Young voters (18-29) shifted right in November relative to 2020 and helped hand Trump and the GOP their electoral victory. But looking at Trump’s approval ratings now, it’s young voters who have turned against Trump the most dramatically.

This gives Democrats an opportunity to win them back. But will they take it?

Democratic leaders have undergone an often strained and reluctant passing of the torch to a new generation of leadership over the past few years. But now, in the wake of the party’s losses in 2024 and leadership’s uncertainty at how to respond to Trump’s norm-shattering second term, the appetite for bold young leaders who understand the moment—and the new media environment—has grown. And young leaders are stepping up to fill that void.

In tomorrow’s piece,

will look at the rise of the new left, from democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s upset primary victory in New York City, to online influencer Kat Abughazaleh’s primary challenge in Illinois that helped drive an entrenched incumbent to retire, to Texas State Rep. James Talarico, whose appearance on Joe Rogan has launched him to national prominence. Who are these young leaders, and can they help bring the Democratic Party back from the brink?

And in case you missed it yesterday,

did a deep dive assessment of the first six months of Trump’s second term, so you don’t have to. Learn how the voters who fueled Trump’s return to power have soured on him thanks to the chaos, cruelty, and incompetence that have marked these past 6 months.

A Message From George Takei:

When I was little, the U.S. military came to our home at gunpoint and took me and my family away. We were imprisoned for years in barbed wire camps simply because we were Japanese American. I have spent my life telling that story, hoping it would never be repeated.

But something very much like it is happening again.

People are being rounded up and crammed into a hastily constructed camp of plastic tents and cages. They are being forced to endure unlivable conditions, all because they weren’t born in this country. Most have no criminal records. All of them deserve a right to a hearing and to due process of law.

I know that pain. I know what it is to be abandoned by your country. We cannot look away. We cannot be silent.

Right now, we live in a time of resistance. It is a political act to add your voice, even to a petition like this one. Please join me in signing this to demand the U.S. federal government and the Florida state government shut down “Alligator Alcatraz” immediately. They must hear from us in overwhelming numbers.

Thank you. Your name here means so much to those of us who have lived through this before and to those who are living through it now.

— Uncle George

Sign The Petition