In tomorrow’s Big Picture, we take a look at the figure behind Donald Trump’s election fraud claims. It will come as little surprise to learn it’s someone who’s been central to Trump’s unhinged conspiracies dating back to his first term.

John Solomon is a “reporter” whose fingerprints are on nearly every major manufactured scandal of the Trump era, from Uranium One to the Ukraine plot that helped trigger the first impeachment. Solomon is now working out of the White House itself, hand-picking which intelligence documents get declassified to support Trump’s claims of foreign election interference.

In tomorrow’s Big Picture, Jay Kuo traces Solomon’s decade-long pattern of building narratives that collapse under scrutiny but leave real damage in their wake. Now, that same playbook is aimed at the nation’s election infrastructure four months before the midterms.

And in case you missed it, on Monday we dove into the rise of Andy Burnham as The UK’s new Prime Minister. A self-described “business-friendly socialist,” Burnham ascended to power after serving as a mayor singularly focused on bringing down the cost of living for his constituents. For the Labour Party, Burnham is seen as the antidote to their loss of working-class voters over the past decade. Sound familiar?

And yesterday, Todd Beeton looked at how progressive populist Troy Jackson was able to all but secure the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Maine by dominating the county delegate meetings ahead of Saturday’s nominating convention. Spoiler alert: it traces back to Kamala Harris’s 2024 loss to Donald Trump.