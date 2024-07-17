This week, as Donald Trump prepares to accept his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention for the third straight time, we’re speaking with Tristan Snell, author of Taking Down Trump, about his experience successfully prosecuting the Trump University fraud case beginning more than a decade ago.
In tomorrow’s The Big Picture, Tristan explains how what he learned on that case can inform how best to defeat Trump both legally and politically today.
And in case you missed it yesterday, writerwatched Night One of the Republican Convention so you didn’t have to, and provided a recap and a preview of the lies and gaslighting to come.
If you aren’t scared of Project 2025 you haven’t read it or you just don’t understand what a nightmare it will unleash.
It’s important to highlight Project 2025 nonstop as a voting choice, but that should also headline the fact that Republicans want to cut Medicare and Social Security — this is the main point that will hopefully wake up some of the MAGA types of voters who rely on these benefits.
Also, military vets will see massive cuts to benefits and medical care under Project 2025 and Republican follow up bills, if they take control of government.
Manifesto 2025 specifically wants to remove accreditation requirements for colleges to get federal funding. Trump University will Rise From The Dead.