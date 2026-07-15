Donald Trump will take to primetime TV tomorrow night to address the nation on elections, and by his own preview, it’s “really, really big.” The speech comes at a moment when nearly every legal and legislative avenue he’s pursued to challenge how America votes has hit a wall: the Supreme Court just handed his administration a rare defeat on mail-in ballots, and the SAVE Act is dead in the Senate for the third time.

What’s left are the tools of rhetoric and institutional pressure at his disposal as president, and Trump has been sharpening both for months.

In tomorrow’s Big Picture, Jay Kuo lays out the full landscape of election fraud claims and voting-restriction efforts Trump has pursued or is expected to invoke Thursday night, from his firing of the entire federal board that certifies voting machines nationwide, to the stalled push to decertify Dominion’s equipment, to his renewed demand for the SAVE Act and his sustained assault on mail-in voting in California.

And in case you missed it, on Monday, Melissa Ryan exposed how fringe theories propagated by right-wing extremists online make it into official Trump administration policy.

And yesterday, Todd Beeton dug into how Donald Trump may have doomed the Republican Senate majority with his grievance-driven endorsements in three crucial Senate races.