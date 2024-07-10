We at The Big Picture have been warning of the dangers of The Heritage Foundation’s deranged Project 2025 for over a year. Now that the right-wing manifesto—essentially a blueprint for remaking Washington D.C. and our nation during a second Trump term—has finally gone viral, Trump is trying to back away from it. So, it’s time to double down.

In tomorrow’s piece, writer

will break down the 900-page plan into easily digestible and actionable bites. By addressing key subject areas—such as democracy, social security, abortion, and the climate—rather than tackling the entirety of the daunting, fascist plan, our hope is that readers here can get the word out more effectively by focusing on important target audiences and themes.

And if you missed it yesterday, writer

broke down the psychopathic delusion that is Donald Trump’s “Heads I win, tails you lose” theory of politics. You can read it below: