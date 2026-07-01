Tuesday’s financial disclosure by Donald Trump confirmed what critics have alleged for a year: He has made far more money from the presidency than any occupant of the White House in American history. Cryptocurrency did most of the dirty heavy lifting. Then there’s the Qatari jet worth $400 million, the ventures his sons are invested in, his no bid $500 million ballroom, on and on.

A lot of this grift traces back to a pardoned money launderer whose company’s technology helped build the Trump family’s stablecoin. Other parts of it trace back to foreign buyers who paid millions for a seat at a private Trump dinner.

In tomorrow’s piece, Jay Kuo walks through the corrupt deals, the laws written decades ago to prevent exactly this kind of self-dealing, and why those laws have gone quiet at the moment they’re needed most. He looks at who in Congress is still keeping receipts and what could change the day Democrats get subpoena power back.

And in case you missed it, guest contributor Meagan Hatcher-Mays broke down the Supreme Court’s egregious final end-of-term rulings. Last week, Samuel Alito was the author of a series of troubling decisions that predictably sided with gun owners over gun safety and with the Trump administration over the rights of millions of immigrants, not only those who may be seeking to come into the U.S. but also hundreds of thousands who have been here legally for years.

And then on Tuesday, while the Supreme Court voted to uphold birthright citizenship, it is more than disturbing that four MAGA justices are on board with overturning it. But whether they sided with Trump or not this term, it’s clear who and what this Court is really fighting to protect. Hatcher-Mays connects the dots.