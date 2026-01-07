Over the weekend, Tim Walz, successful two-term Governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’s 2024 running mate, announced he would no longer seek reelection amid a firestorm of fraud accusations in the state.

While the right claims credit for his downfall, Walz is going on offense, unfettered by the need to run again. He is tackling head on the right’s lies about the Minnesota childcare scandal and reveling in the role of progressive champion, which gained him national prominence—and a spot on the Democratic ticket—last year.

Amid all of this, Donald Trump is leveraging the wild fraud accusations in Minnesota as a pretext to withhold social safety net funding from five blue states. Because of course he is.

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton explores the truth behind the accusations in Minnesota, and dives into the basis for Trump’s move against the blue states. Can an unburdened Walz make them wish they never messed with Minnesota?

