If there’s been one bright spot amid ICE’s horrors on the streets of Minneapolis these past weeks, it’s how residents have bravely come together both to resist ICE and support their neighbors.

ICE Watch volunteers have been monitoring federal agents from neighborhood to neighborhood. A massive general strike dovetailed with a march in sub-zero temperatures to form a massive ICE Out protest. And ordinary residents, community groups and churches are joining forces to deliver food to immigrant neighbors too afraid to leave their homes.

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton explores the powerful and inspiring ways Minneapolis has come together to resist ICE and what lessons others can take away for the total movement nationwide.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Jay Kuo dug into Attorney General Pam Bondi’s extortion letter to Governor Tim Walz, demanding he turn over Minnesota voter data in exchange for the end of “chaos” on the streets of Minneapolis. The real motivations behind Bondi’s demands should alarm us all.