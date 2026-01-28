This Week In The Big Picture
If there’s been one bright spot amid ICE’s horrors on the streets of Minneapolis these past weeks, it’s how residents have bravely come together both to resist ICE and support their neighbors.
ICE Watch volunteers have been monitoring federal agents from neighborhood to neighborhood. A massive general strike dovetailed with a march in sub-zero temperatures to form a massive ICE Out protest. And ordinary residents, community groups and churches are joining forces to deliver food to immigrant neighbors too afraid to leave their homes.
In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton explores the powerful and inspiring ways Minneapolis has come together to resist ICE and what lessons others can take away for the total movement nationwide.
And in case you missed it yesterday, Jay Kuo dug into Attorney General Pam Bondi’s extortion letter to Governor Tim Walz, demanding he turn over Minnesota voter data in exchange for the end of “chaos” on the streets of Minneapolis. The real motivations behind Bondi’s demands should alarm us all.
The community organizing response in Minneapolis is really remarkable. The ICE Watch volunteers and general strike show how grassroots mobilization can actualy work when people coordinate across different groups. It reminds me of mutual aid networks that popped up during COVID but more focused and tactical. Curious to see if this model spreads to other citys facing similar situations.
In 1944, Eichmann met with a representative of the Hungarian Jewish Community, Joel Brand. The meeting was ostensibly to negotiate a deal that’s come to be known as “Blood for Goods.” Bondi’s letter to Gov. Walz made me think of this. Eichmann needed trucks, among other things, to defend the Nazis from the advancing Russian army. He threatened to kill 1,000,000 Hungarian Jews unless he got the trucks. Bondi is threatening more blood in the streets of Minneapolis unless Trump gets the voter rolls of Minnesota. That’s the ammunition Trump needs to wage his war on Democratic voters and prove his alternative election narrative. The letter tells us why Minneapolis, with a fraction of illegal immigrants as compared to Texas and Florida and many other states.
The ICE Surge has little to do with immigration, really, but rather to test the waters for planned battles in Swing States. The arrests involve very few illegal immigrants with criminal records. The arrests are largely based on skin color. It’s a means of racial purification, something beyond despicable and as anti-American as I can imagine. We learned this in Manzanar. Americans won’t stand for a repeat of that atrocity. The cover story is a few pictures of Hispanics or Ukrainians (there’s a reason for that, too) with alleged criminal records. But there is another goal here, which I believe is primary.
If you were able, somehow, to negate urban voting in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the GOP wins every election. Negating the votes with voter rolls is not a sure thing. It’s “iffy.” Might work; might not. You might be able to challenge a great many of the registrants or you might claim that the rolls evidence rampant fraud, as Trump has insisted since November, 2020 (and before the election, for that matter). Somehow, you could throw out the registrations, but that would not guaranty rendering urban votes a nullity. The surefire way to do that is by declaring Martial Law. Then you can control the movement of people and, on a day as potentially fraught with friction as Election Day, you can lock down a city. Voila.
The plan is hard to accomplish in Bannon like fashion with trained personnel. Why not hire the Insurrectionists from Jan. 6 or their Patriot Brethren? Blend them in with CBP personnel who are accustomed to identifying bad guys based on skin color. Anyone daring to get in their way, gets pushed to the ground by the untrained, trigger-happy Jan. 6 types, who yell “GUN” at the height of a pummeling, and the CBP boys whip out their weapons, shoot first, and head for the SUV. After all, when you are in the deserts of Texas or Arizona and a POC gives you trouble, what CBP officer would stop to discuss the matter? Nobody there with a camera. There’s no asking questions later. What comes after the shooting in Minneapolis is the cover story. They tell us what happened and how the deceased made the wrong choice. That’s Bovinistic, right?
Years from now, so long as MAGA is in power, the Smithsonian will have AI generated photos to support those alternative facts. Take your kids.
If MAGA does not remain in power, the succeeding government better have an enormous eraser.