With Donald Trump having just reentered the White House, it’s important to understand what went wrong for Democrats and right for Trump in last year’s election.

In tomorrow’s The Big Picture, guest writer

makes the case that Joe Biden was the “last president of the 20th Century” and that part of what Kamala Harris didn’t grasp during her abbreviated campaign was the extent to which media has changed and therefore how politicians campaign must change in this new digital media environment.

So what is the right prescription for Democrats to continue to win presidential elections? Snell will dive into that crucial question tomorrow.

And in case you missed it yesterday, as Donald Trump opened a firehose of deplorable executive actions on Monday,

organized them into a helpful guide to help us make sense of which are likely here to stay and which are most likely to be reversed.