After his “Liberation Day” tariffs caused the markets to tank last year, Donald Trump backed away from his most damaging trade threats and was swiftly dubbed “TACO”: Trump Always Chickens Out.

And now, amid increasingly unhinged statements related to his quest to take over Greenland, Trump has taken the use of force off the table and backed away from further tariff threats, suggesting there’s a deal in place. So, just another TACO moment, right?

We’re not so sure.

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton explores the factors that are turning Trump’s Greenland fixation into a perfect storm of Trump derangement, and looks at why we may not be able to rest easy even after TACO Trump has reemerged.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Jay Kuo put Trump’s threats surrounding November’s midterms into perspective. While the elections will in all likelihood take place as scheduled, there is plenty Trump can do (and is doing) to undermine the results, and it’s straight out of the authoritarian playbook.