Donald Trump is set to be sworn in at noon on Monday, and with that, his second term’s “Day One” will officially begin. But after the pomp and circumstance ends, what should we expect that day to look like from a policy perspective?

Trump, of course, has made many pronouncements about what he intends to do “on Day One,” many of which he has already walked back.

In tomorrow’s piece,

will break down the promises Trump and his team have made, from January 6 pardons to deportations, and analyze what we are actually likely to see implemented on Monday.

And in case you missed it yesterday, as President Joe Biden’s term comes to a close,

took a look at the Biden administration’s historic impact on the Native American community.