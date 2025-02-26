Last night, the GOP-led House passed a budget “blueprint” that aims to extend $4.5 trillion in tax breaks, with the lion’s share to the uber-wealthy. It would do this while driving up our deficit by $19 trillion over 10 years and slashing trillions in government support for the poor, including Medicaid and food stamps.

But what exactly does it mean that they have passed a “blueprint”? Are we headed for a disastrous result that will throw millions of people off of health care? Or do we still have a chance to stop this train?

In tomorrow’s piece,

will dive into the details of this draconian budget resolution and look at what the consequences are likely to be for Trump’s agenda…and the Republican House majority.

And in case you missed it, yesterday

took a closer look at Donald Trump’s right-hand man, budget director Russell Vought, and explored the roots of his theory of an all-powerful president, a theory that Trump is putting to the test in real-time every day.