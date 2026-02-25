Both the women’s and the men’s U.S. Olympic hockey teams won gold in Milan this past week. But only one of those teams got a phone call from the president and a personal invitation to the State of the Union. The other received a dismissive joke at their expense.

It is telling that Trump’s call with the men’s team took place in the men’s locker room. This was literal “locker room talk”—what Trump’s belittling and even predatory treatment of women has often been likened to, especially by those dismissive of Trump’s misogyny and history of sexual assaults.

But as Amelia Mavis Christnot makes clear in tomorrow’s piece, this episode, which culminated in an over-the-top celebration of the men’s team at Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, should not be waved off. This is not boys being boys. This is far more insidious.

And in case you missed it, yesterday we shared an important essay by Gloria Horton-Young that looks back at Adolf Hitler’s rise to power and how the silent complicity of those who ignored the warning signs of a dangerous authoritarian on the march is echoing loudly here in the U.S. today.